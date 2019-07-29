Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined While E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Stake; Sigma Planning Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.84 Million; Share Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 601.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 1,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $299.36. About 396,166 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 9,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $253.99. About 710,945 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 42,676 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 28,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,196 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.84 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com holds 1.24% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Llc has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 76,233 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 26,910 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc reported 333,028 shares. Bangor National Bank accumulated 934 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc reported 1.25% stake. Fosun International accumulated 0.17% or 11,270 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 20,419 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability invested in 50,396 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 7,937 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 66,298 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. 2,482 are owned by Country Club Na. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 738,031 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.