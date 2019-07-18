Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $874,874; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Position by $368,460

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.90% or $39.51 during the last trading session, reaching $322.93. About 23.69M shares traded or 304.97% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $261.15. About 3.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 78,987 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 8,884 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkwood Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T holds 5,500 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt LP holds 62,206 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,470 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 8,456 shares. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 71,394 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 3.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ent Financial has 1,061 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

