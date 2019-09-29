Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Upped by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Drexel Morgan & Company Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $434,153

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 billion, up from 24,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 614,769 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0.2% or 5,746 shares. Asset Mngmt Gru accumulated 5,591 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 900 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,338 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division invested in 32,301 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 12,589 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp Inc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 309,936 shares. 885 are held by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Associates Inc accumulated 0.13% or 11,161 shares. 19,337 are held by Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Company. Fayez Sarofim Comm holds 0.1% or 134,641 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Cap invested in 1.54% or 33,783 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorp Department has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Axa has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sanders Cap Llc holds 5.22% or 4.63M shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,649 shares. California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). City has 526 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 480 shares. Mirae Asset Global invested 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T Corporation holds 169,503 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 23,300 are owned by Nbw Capital Ltd Llc. Covington Management has invested 1.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markston Lc stated it has 2,755 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited Company has 1.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 118,092 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 325 shares to 16,759 shares, valued at $6.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,927 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.