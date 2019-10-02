Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Maintained by L & S Advisors Inc; Intelligent Sys New (INS) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 62,821 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 19,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 34,931 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92 million shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BioPharmX Receives Notice of Compliance Deadline Extension from NYSE American – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Standard Announces a Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for a Portion of the South Railroad Oxide Gold Project, Carlin Trend, Nevada – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Caledonia declares quarterly dividend of 6.875 cents per share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewsBreak: Wall Street Drubbing Continues; Dow Tumbles 450 – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.