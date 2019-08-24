Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Maintained by Highvista Strategies Llc; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding Maintained by Cumberland Advisors Inc

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 47.24 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 568,424 shares. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D..

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Buying In Chesapeake: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: The Stock Acquisition Binge Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Pnc Financial Services Gru invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.34M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 80,828 were accumulated by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 149,500 shares. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 1,000 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 20,100 shares. Pitcairn Company invested in 0% or 10,678 shares. 34,326 were reported by Parametrica Mngmt Limited. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 150,058 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 65,131 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 102,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 1,247 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc reported 14,810 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial Ser Inc accumulated 27,208 shares or 0.93% of the stock. First Bank & Trust reported 6,465 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 1.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 68,966 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,873 shares. Cullinan Associates has 44,630 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 30,665 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com stated it has 59,833 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Llc reported 2,609 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 105,479 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 2,229 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,220 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.