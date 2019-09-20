Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Maintained by Goodwin Daniel L; Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $25.77 Million

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.81. About 4.16M shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 592,713 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Benin Management has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Td Cap Limited Com owns 236 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) owns 9,657 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 3.02% stake. Next Financial Gp Incorporated reported 4,750 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 3.45% or 81,933 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,427 shares. Sns Fincl Llc holds 0.44% or 9,475 shares. First Company stated it has 37,519 shares. 2.55M are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 1,417 shares. Moreover, Winslow Mgmt Llc has 1.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.25 million shares. Virtu holds 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4,664 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 10,193 shares in its portfolio. 3,366 are held by Annex Advisory Serv Lc.

