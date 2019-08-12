Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Weatherly Asset Management; Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,656 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 12,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $244.38. About 1.52M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, down from 4,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $3810.01. About 280 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 16,399 shares to 876,106 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 72,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Ltd has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,478 shares. American Century has 4.81M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 3 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 56,285 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Capital Partners Lp has 0.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 18,115 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 0.15% or 6,101 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 0.29% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 946,540 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 0.5% or 179,716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Cap has 1.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.02% or 9,943 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 8,446 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.44% or 15,244 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.