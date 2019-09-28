Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Newfocus Financial Group Llc; As Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Market Value Rose, Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Its Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 8,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 14,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 89,544 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.03% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 23,813 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited has 120,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 225,646 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 15,300 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 31,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 164 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.1% or 201,950 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Company accumulated 2.09 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 128,506 shares.

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RGA Announces Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Horace Mann – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of Benefit Consultants Group – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: JMI, Audax, Luminate, Vista Equity, EQT, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens & Northern invested in 0.23% or 1,700 shares. Private Capital Advsr has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). St James Investment Communication Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 3,890 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,424 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,508 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lau Associates Ltd Company has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 611,044 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc reported 652,599 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 180 shares. Hilltop reported 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 1.27 million shares. 952,651 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Wellington Gp Llp owns 1.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30.95 million shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).