Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Mckinley Capital Management Inc; As Ingersoll (IR) Market Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Decreased by $351,540 Its Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 6,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 457,830 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 60,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 158,363 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.64 million, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 2.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 5,375 shares to 63,968 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com Usd0.15 (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 15.13 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

