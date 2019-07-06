Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Green Valley Investors Llc; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Position by $534,240

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 153,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH)

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 32,958 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.57% stake. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 15,831 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). St Johns Investment Mgmt Company Lc invested in 0.24% or 1,277 shares. Bbr Ltd owns 1,280 shares. Contravisory Management Inc has 204 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 351 shares. Jackson Square Lc invested 2.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 4.32M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hendershot Invs Inc has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 616 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,740 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 288,189 shares stake. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. 519,556 were accumulated by Green Valley Investors.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 224,071 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.23% or 28,650 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,358 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% or 82,072 shares. Allstate reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark reported 695 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 0.1% or 7,082 shares. Patten Grp owns 0.77% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 28,061 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 1,778 shares. Cutter And Communications Brokerage has 0.91% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 11,257 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 63,523 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,008 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $41.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

