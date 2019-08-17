Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Fiera Capital Corp; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Stake

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 62,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 824,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.87 million, up from 761,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.59 million activity. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Financial Advsr holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 54,516 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 18,200 shares. 3.54 million were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability. Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lmr Prns Llp owns 19,625 shares. American Int Grp has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.41% or 487,751 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Natl reported 29,682 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% or 238,705 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 19,974 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 28,723 shares. Veritable Lp owns 215,059 shares. Stone Run Lc reported 28,218 shares.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares to 189,017 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,867 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 185,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 997 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 155,415 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 286,555 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.30M shares. Kdi Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 58,082 shares or 5.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 1.83% or 885,945 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,539 shares. 308,773 were accumulated by Clark Mngmt Gru. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 704 shares. Proshare Advisors has 343,367 shares. Clearbridge Limited has invested 3.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).