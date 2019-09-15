Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Community Trust & Investment Co; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) as Stock Price Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 107,541 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24 million, up from 103,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 830 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.27% stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.24% or 24,221 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,749 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Notis reported 36,839 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 114,963 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.31 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 22,980 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 4,891 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Associate reported 43,093 shares stake. 181,322 are held by Hightower Advisors Lc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Com by 3,683 shares to 69,753 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,221 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Plc has 5.82 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 86,179 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com holds 60,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 38,511 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1,284 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp has 1,662 shares. Private Wealth invested in 0.12% or 1,363 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet Fincl Bank And Tru Ltd has 22,770 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,374 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 61,582 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 45,427 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,964 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mgmt has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,373 shares.