Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $540,828

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $254.15. About 841,222 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,667 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 2,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 3.25 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 68,103 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Company accumulated 8,853 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Argent Trust Commerce reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The California-based Hahn Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ssi Invest Mngmt reported 843 shares. 1,735 are held by Naples Glob Llc. Montag A & Associate Inc accumulated 12,515 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,208 shares. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 102 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc holds 37,113 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 8,792 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,590 were accumulated by Wespac Limited Co. 5,718 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Co. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept stated it has 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,423 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Capital Limited. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 468,430 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Associated Banc has invested 1.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,946 shares. Covington Investment Advsr holds 1.79% or 21,409 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp holds 179,716 shares. Westover Cap Advsr owns 14,703 shares. Westwood Group Inc invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,342 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 7,937 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.