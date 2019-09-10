Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Raised by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Ledyard National Bank Upped Its Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Stake by $5.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 1.37 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 771,124 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22M are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. 182,381 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. American Insur Com Tx reported 111,225 shares stake. Tctc Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 2.14% stake. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Co reported 19,004 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp stated it has 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Putnam Fl Investment Company stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 989 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 204 shares in its portfolio. 31,897 are owned by Boston Advsrs Lc. Int Group holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 322,983 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.74% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,101 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,000 shares to 23,335 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 19,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,289 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).