Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Lifted by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Target (TGT) Position as Stock Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 28,315 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 38,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.77. About 4.61M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 10,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $244.76. About 2.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11,860 shares to 54,455 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,094 shares to 72,334 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).