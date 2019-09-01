Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Increased by Provident Trust Co; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 985,790 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.75M, up from 976,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 229.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 411,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 590,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.62M, up from 178,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Focused Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18 million shares or 6.1% of all its holdings. Horan Capital has 278,833 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 716,250 shares. Baltimore reported 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 153,000 shares. Shayne Communications Ltd Llc has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,032 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi stated it has 43,871 shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,241 shares. 57,913 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh. Hemenway Lc holds 2.51% or 131,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.65 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers owns 100,605 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,025 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12,313 shares to 14,903 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 60,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,202 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

