Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Boosted by Cypress Capital Group; Sectoral Asset Management Raised Holding in Atricure (ATRC) as Share Value Rose

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $246.04. About 2.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 103,212 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15,946 shares to 20,271 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health by 40,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,481 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 37,000 shares. 203,410 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc owns 15,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 206,884 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Menta Capital Lc owns 0.12% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 10,300 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 288,249 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 16,378 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. Pentwater LP owns 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 40,000 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,113 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd. De Burlo Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.43% or 8,600 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested in 4,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 133,278 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 606,869 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 31,386 shares in its portfolio. One Lc stated it has 841 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Llc holds 5,946 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Sterling Investment Mgmt accumulated 11,328 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 551,259 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.19% or 7,937 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 1,747 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.65% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 321,687 shares. Howe Rusling owns 57,798 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 486,307 shares.

