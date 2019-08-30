Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Boosted by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc; As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 59,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 660,649 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69 million, up from 600,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 535,670 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $233.31. About 1.77 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 5.30 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 948,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 3.57M shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 54,628 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 9,648 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Com reported 0.41% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.27% or 1.56M shares. Homrich & Berg has 7,957 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Asset Management has 93,532 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Retail Bank owns 18,190 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc invested in 6.69% or 37,574 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 35,900 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 16,983 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,810 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 11,753 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.