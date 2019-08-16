Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose While Wunderlich Securities Raised Its Stake; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,314 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 7,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $246.59. About 940,327 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $206.21. About 13.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsr Llc accumulated 51,422 shares. Contravisory holds 357 shares. Sonata Capital has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pure Advsrs reported 22,829 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.97 million shares. Ghp Advisors owns 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,758 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 63,243 shares. Boyar Asset owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,219 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,090 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome stated it has 3.24 million shares or 9.95% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 273,298 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Pettee Invsts holds 1.52% or 12,695 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 67,101 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Limited invested in 3.53% or 577,552 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,122 shares to 365,759 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,177 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 117,234 shares to 7,055 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.