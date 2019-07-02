Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Declined While Cognios Capital Has Cut Position by $509,561; Laffer Investments Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 7.16 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $242.64. About 4.10M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp by 32 shares to 1,555 shares, valued at $1.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged South Korea.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.48 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,375 shares to 50,744 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, January 23. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.