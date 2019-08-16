Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.42. About 910,309 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 3.27 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,034 shares to 1,103 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc has 1.79 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,708 shares. 92,044 are owned by Tdam Usa. Essex Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,500 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Us Bank De accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 1.49 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.4% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co Inc has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 87,108 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,126 shares in its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsrs Inc holds 2,098 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.37% or 7,472 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1.02% or 14,667 shares in its portfolio. Incline Global Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,711 shares.

