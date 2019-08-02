Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Increased Stake by $842,270; As General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stock Rose, Polaris Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,656 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 12,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 218,715 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.02 million, down from 221,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.43. About 1.20 million shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 14.99 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year's $2.89 per share. GD's profit will be $883.87M for 14.99 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20,200 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.