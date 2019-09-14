Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Lifted Position by $574,864; Advisory Services Network Has Raised Carmax (KMX) Stake by $597,270

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 536.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,795 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $682,000, up from 439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 1740.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 6,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 944,540 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 126,520 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 402 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 4,822 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 21,715 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,297 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,217 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 2,578 shares. Tiemann Inv Lc holds 2,770 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 575,405 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 554,300 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 1,227 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 6,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 30,159 shares. 6,300 are owned by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Company.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FDIS) by 9,783 shares to 21,136 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,878 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Invest owns 895,381 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0.97% or 1.86 million shares. Ckw Fincl Group Inc accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wms Prtn Lc invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0.44% or 472,672 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.84% or 70,359 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookstone invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 17,045 shares. Moreover, Orleans Mgmt Corp La has 1.77% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,660 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Ltd Co holds 10,530 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,561 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,516 shares stake. Service Automobile Association holds 0.53% or 870,403 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28,969 shares to 4,643 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 19,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,087 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.