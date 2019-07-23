Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped Position by $652,080; Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined While Live Your Vision Has Boosted Holding by $413,010

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $254.85. About 2.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 11.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Condor Cap Management accumulated 6,605 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.07 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 502,051 shares. Mariner Llc reported 310,668 shares. Smith Asset LP reported 95,255 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 45,151 shares. Doliver Advsr LP owns 6,415 shares. Bb&T has 0.78% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paloma Partners Communication accumulated 4,337 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 26,131 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 324,133 shares. Amer National Insurance Communications Tx reported 111,225 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08M. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 40,437 shares to 37,877 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,568 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eyes on Pfizer ahead of update on DMD gene therapy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 195,397 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 1.43% stake. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 59,106 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 159,999 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc holds 2.6% or 146,851 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Limited has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citigroup has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Jones Fincl Lllp has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 328,191 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Markston Lc reported 169,477 shares. Coldstream Inc reported 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 68,350 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, North Dakota-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 410,513 shares.