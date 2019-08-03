Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $652,080 as Shares Rose; Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Position by $8.28 Million as Stock Value Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 88,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 189,322 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 101,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 603,982 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42,734 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,816 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 59,833 shares. Finemark National Bank & has 39,669 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hemenway Tru Co Limited holds 0.23% or 5,664 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 41,817 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 151,139 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.82M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co stated it has 4,400 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 170 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 0.26% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,836 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 15.36 million shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 427,291 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,323 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,734 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). South Dakota Invest Council holds 21,390 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Com has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 38,904 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 116,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 7.38M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd reported 4,662 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 7,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 2,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 75,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,709 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 692 shares.

