Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Its Position; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Raised by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 397,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.39 million, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 27,125 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 39,035 are held by Raymond James Services Inc. Gabelli & Invest Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 4,250 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 199,806 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management has invested 0.33% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Associated Banc stated it has 2,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 11,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab has 1.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 100,000 shares. Asset stated it has 4,288 shares. 86,894 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtn reported 9,581 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 47,007 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 6,101 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 29,854 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.01% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fagan Assocs stated it has 6,796 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 5.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.45 million shares. Ativo Management invested in 4,043 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 1,390 shares stake. 460,580 are owned by Haverford Tru. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,828 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 79 shares. Hanson & Doremus accumulated 120 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.