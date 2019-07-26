Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Increased Stake; As Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Stock Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Its Position by $33.48 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.99. About 1.47M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93 million, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 521,641 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares to 5.72 million shares, valued at $196.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 3,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.61M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 54,363 are owned by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. Farmers Co has 1.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 52,803 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kirr Marbach Ltd Llc In stated it has 210,532 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 11,143 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 3,650 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.88M shares. Moreover, Vision Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 13,938 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.24% or 11,544 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookstone Capital accumulated 4,425 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Calamos Wealth Management Lc invested in 46,394 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Financial Management Professionals invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bragg Finance Advsrs holds 1.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,668 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 16,983 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,081 shares. Edgestream Lp invested in 9,630 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Capital Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,056 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.44% or 66,883 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Friess Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,828 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Profund Lc stated it has 0.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,386 shares to 7,310 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 18,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,955 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).