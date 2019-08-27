Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Raised Stake; Nli International Has Raised Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,260 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $231.49. About 121,110 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 28,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 72,110 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 114,250 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 26,815 shares to 430,245 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,315 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,640 shares to 187,940 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).