Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Position; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shares Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Its Holding

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 363,818 shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

