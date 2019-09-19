Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Boosted Its Position by $381,510 as Share Price Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.61. About 2.94M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 3,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 43,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 40,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $125.3. About 1.55 million shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Investors Inc invested in 1,990 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Fin Comml Bank reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 10,552 shares. Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.93% or 14,992 shares. California-based Sarl has invested 0.23% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Daiwa Securities Gru accumulated 1.22 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0% or 77 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Haverford Trust reported 2,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Llc has 171,244 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Street holds 14.41M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 3,250 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Compton Incorporated Ri reported 4,410 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 65,426 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or reported 35,095 shares stake. 10.11 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 22,744 shares. Starr Intll Co Incorporated invested in 30,500 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ami Investment Inc accumulated 4,491 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,004 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc reported 591 shares. Btr Management reported 1.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 186,907 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.