Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Highland Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Exponent (EXPO) by $570,000

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 222,218 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 5,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company reported 3.88 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Cambridge has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). 5,636 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Axiom Intll Lc De accumulated 0.14% or 79,685 shares. 801,264 are owned by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 23,296 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 50,192 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 79,443 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 921,571 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,355 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 3,485 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 17,657 shares to 38,815 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16,973 shares to 276,545 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 185,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,207 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 34,337 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 4,532 shares. 480,500 are held by Focused Investors Ltd Company. Eastern Bank & Trust has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,713 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc holds 4.14 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Martin Currie holds 0.36% or 20,952 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com reported 1,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Intll Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 322,983 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt holds 2.08% or 32,230 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.76% or 22,868 shares. Girard Prns Ltd accumulated 1.53% or 33,138 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fincl Consulate invested in 0.12% or 1,069 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

