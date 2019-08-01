Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.99 Million as Valuation Rose; Horan Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 3.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 145,875 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.