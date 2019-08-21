Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $2.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Skba Capital Management Holding in Lear (LEA) Lifted by $2.16 Million as Shares Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 249,693 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,192 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 25,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $240.55. About 1.48 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,230 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 18,929 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 132,000 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fjarde Ap accumulated 23,884 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 81,109 shares. Shell Asset invested in 0.03% or 9,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 5,187 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap stated it has 2,764 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 236,312 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. 5,217 were accumulated by Bluemountain Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 126,398 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Utd Cap Advisers Lc owns 150,219 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1,121 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33,400 shares to 350,800 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 1.62% or 71,509 shares. 6,054 are held by Fulton State Bank Na. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has 4.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Altavista Wealth stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 690,000 shares. Kessler Investment Group Limited Liability Co owns 300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 82,209 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 6,779 shares stake. Moreover, Enterprise Serv has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Signature Estate And Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,720 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Com holds 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 154,391 shares. Atria Invs Llc invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Fiduciary Management Wi has 3.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

