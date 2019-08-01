Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $348,764; Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose While Van Eck Associates Has Boosted Position by $548,866

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 245.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 8,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 1.69M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 12,893 shares to 53,320 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 317,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).