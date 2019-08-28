Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Cut Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,914 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 7,845 shares. Court Place Ltd Company reported 2,760 shares. Logan Capital stated it has 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Edgestream Prns LP accumulated 9,630 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,535 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 37,311 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,937 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 307,707 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 105,479 shares. Oarsman reported 6,289 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated owns 0.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,779 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 5,168 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,172 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Eastern National Bank owns 28,607 shares. 14,073 are owned by White Pine Ltd Liability Co. Parsec Mgmt has 12,608 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). United Service Automobile Association holds 1.53M shares. 3.90M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co invested in 6,050 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fruth Inv Mgmt owns 31,390 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Co stated it has 108,628 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,029 shares. Cambridge has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3.40 million are held by Fayez Sarofim. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 12,400 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,201 shares to 22,579 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).