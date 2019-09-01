Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Raised Position; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $220.22 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 955.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cumberland Prtn has 2.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Perritt Cap has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,074 shares. Monetta Svcs Inc reported 4.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 18,878 shares. Pictet Financial Bank & Tru Limited has 2.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,860 shares. Shamrock Asset accumulated 85 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,868 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 81,039 shares. Moreover, Arvest Bancorporation Division has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,740 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 2.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,970 shares. 136,891 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 6.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 624 shares. Joel Isaacson & Llc invested in 0.16% or 4,409 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.