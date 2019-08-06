Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Weber Alan W Has Upped Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake by $189.00 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 8,948 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69 million, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $246.07. About 2.02 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 556,606 shares to 422,396 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,821 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. Randolph Inc reported 70,020 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 741,772 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.19% or 115,185 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 1.04% or 1.49M shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 50,913 shares. 3,015 are held by Miles. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,269 shares. Capital Inc Ok reported 24,547 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. King Wealth reported 22,826 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fernwood Management Llc stated it has 1,274 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 129,981 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.95% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 468,430 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.