Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Position; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 52,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,590 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84M, down from 146,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $233.96. About 3.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 455.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 7,062 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 167,800 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

