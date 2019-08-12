Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Lifted Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $807,885; Stock Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $243.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,948 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

