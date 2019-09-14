Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Newfocus Financial Group Has Raised Its Stake by $505,812 as Valuation Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Position in Carbonite (CARB) Has Lowered by $5.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.05 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central National Bank & Tru accumulated 1.34% or 24,315 shares. 61,321 are held by Partner Fund Management Lp. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 368,600 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 0.29% or 9,220 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.02% or 9,729 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,792 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 28,856 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0.4% or 857,356 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,284 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co holds 30,921 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 105,488 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gladius Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Personal Advisors invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.76 million shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 11.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.