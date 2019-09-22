Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Muhlenkamp & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.02 Million as Stock Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake by $1.90 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 34,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 21,177 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 55,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 587,120 shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 50,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence National Bank Na owns 3,246 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 23,266 shares. 25,352 were accumulated by Rampart Management. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 1.05% or 59,515 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.14% or 9,250 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 857,356 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.89M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 870,403 shares stake. Birinyi Associates invested 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bkd Wealth Advsrs owns 5,832 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 0.02% or 15,621 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability invested in 66 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 23,198 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 264,965 shares to 690,564 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 201,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 1,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 7,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 51,491 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 20 shares. 5.76 million were accumulated by Champlain Invest Prns Limited Liability Co. 7,671 were reported by Profund Lc. 7,607 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt Llc holds 17,346 shares. Eagle Asset has 221,622 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership owns 6,600 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 20,485 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 916 shares.