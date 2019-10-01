Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Lifted Holding; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97M shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 365,284 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 4,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 21,000 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd holds 885,199 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Partner Mgmt Lp reported 948 shares stake. 177,203 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 3,430 shares. 780,000 are held by Pentwater Capital Mgmt L P. 25,000 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 35,843 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Company. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 662,849 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial holds 9,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.