Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increased Holding; Century Alum Co (CENX) Stake Has Upped by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,745 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $244.46. About 1.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 1.74 million shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth to acquire payments firm for $3.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colorado AG Announces Settlement to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and DaVita (DVA) Medical Group Merger – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.08 million. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Century Aluminum, Select Income REIT, and India Globalization Capital Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aluminum Stocks are Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum’s (CENX) CEO Mike Bless on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares to 463,255 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

