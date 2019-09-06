Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Holding by $3.24 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Holding

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 2.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $230.93. About 2.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,495 shares. Cap Intll Limited Ca owns 3,661 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.11% or 1,537 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Com invested in 0.21% or 11,850 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 4,736 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 2.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,728 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Co invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Grp Inc accumulated 7,860 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 66,944 were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corp. Amer Bancorporation invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 32,124 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,685 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,163 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64B for 15.31 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 29,324 shares to 61,040 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance High Income by 325,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Intl has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evermay Wealth Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,216 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 6,512 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Marietta Prtn Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,411 shares. 3,744 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi. Moreover, Rothschild And Comm Asset Management Us has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200,964 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 530,171 shares. Harris Assoc LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 828,201 shares. Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.61% or 30,665 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natixis owns 394,536 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Intl Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Lpl Lc reported 219,889 shares. Fragasso holds 10,350 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

