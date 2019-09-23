Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $1.13 Million; Westend Advisors Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Decreased by $5.80 Million

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 177,934 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.42 million, down from 182,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,004 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eaton Vance invested in 0.61% or 1.08M shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company reported 71,907 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.47% or 6,952 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 110,290 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 141,147 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ghp Inv Advisors has 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,533 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 58,250 shares. The California-based Ashfield Capital Lc has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Ca invested in 2.03% or 19,438 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.03% or 760 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill Associate stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 9,561 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,132 shares to 269,466 shares, valued at $57.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,300 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 95,139 shares to 408,873 shares, valued at $19.05 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 319,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).