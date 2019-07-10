Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $17.65 Million; Citigroup Com New (C) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 23,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,976 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 194,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn’t The Savior – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M invested in 27,675 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.23% or 26,045 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,300 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.77 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Field Main Financial Bank accumulated 0.85% or 14,450 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 18,860 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 15,830 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 17,922 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 126,471 shares. 110,228 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Palouse Management owns 59,108 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40 were accumulated by Amer Rech Mgmt Communications.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 10,844 shares to 21,100 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab A/S Shs (GNMSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 3.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 2.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 519,078 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 1,656 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.84% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,655 shares. Hengehold Capital Management reported 862 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Winslow Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.54M shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited accumulated 7,937 shares. Washington Bancshares has 37,628 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,827 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 433,886 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company. First Corporation In accumulated 1,575 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,509 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 26,089 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares to 441,969 shares, valued at $36.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.08 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.