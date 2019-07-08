Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $17.65 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Has Increased Its Pnc (PNC) Holding by $982,344

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $246.36. About 200,059 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 8,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, up from 192,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 175,739 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Sol has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Ww has 0.75% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 25.12 million shares. Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,784 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 217,327 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Somerset Tru Com reported 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Park Avenue Secs Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,186 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0.03% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,558 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 16,371 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Personal Fincl Serv has 2,290 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 17,568 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 23,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of stock.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,908 were reported by Burt Wealth. Cincinnati reported 468,822 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt holds 7,175 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0.41% stake. Montag A & Associates, Georgia-based fund reported 22,651 shares. 22,677 were accumulated by Wright Investors Service. Coastline Tru holds 20,195 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,600 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 1,027 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 2,098 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Llc has 30,665 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 1.07% or 1.27 million shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc stated it has 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 85 shares.