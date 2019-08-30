Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,824 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 7,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $233.56. About 1.21M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20.06 million shares. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 18,308 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Ser reported 13,463 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 58,169 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested in 11,484 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 16,109 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns Inc has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 502,869 are owned by Conning. 13,909 are held by Stearns Grp. Paradigm Asset Ltd Com holds 26,400 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.69% or 41,034 shares. Jensen Mgmt reported 2.68 million shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc reported 26,376 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,459 shares to 32,318 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,264 shares to 33,755 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,720 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 13,800 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisor Prtnrs Lc accumulated 31,722 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 27,107 shares. Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 4,777 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc reported 77,945 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co invested in 20,434 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership owns 0.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 95,255 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 18,522 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 7,280 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested 0.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manchester Mngmt Limited Co owns 16,412 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,225 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.