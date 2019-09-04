Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Position by $886,236; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 6,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,171 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 39,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 323,714 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 139.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 6,151 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 2,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $229.14. About 688,053 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 906,754 shares. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership holds 5.56% or 556,560 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 13,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital Inc owns 16,305 shares. 10,289 were reported by Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited. Harris Assoc LP holds 0.38% or 828,201 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,292 shares. 327,817 were reported by Btim. Nuwave Investment Mngmt owns 502 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns reported 5,946 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12.39M shares. Sol Mgmt stated it has 16,734 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 56,824 were reported by Pinnacle Partners Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 75,182 shares to 8,252 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 780,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,519 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 43,034 shares to 306,179 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

