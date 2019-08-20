Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Red Hat! (RHT) Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,191 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 14,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat! Inc. (RHT) by 430.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 72,980 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 89,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, up from 16,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat! Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,891 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,029 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 6,101 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 4,337 shares stake. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.61% or 30,665 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 1.47% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. 49,679 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc. Heritage Mgmt Corp invested in 57,597 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,116 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,022 shares. Intact Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 0.2% or 10,000 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 1,552 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.29% or 16,505 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 7,211 shares to 503,088 shares, valued at $50.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,514 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).